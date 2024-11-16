Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Down 18.1% in October

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 428,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC increased its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 59.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.88. 26,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,770. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

