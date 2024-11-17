AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) versus NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Financial Analysis

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and AngioDynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 AngioDynamics 0 0 4 0 3.00

AngioDynamics has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.21%. Given AngioDynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $1.95 million 11.23 -$11.86 million ($0.48) -1.48 AngioDynamics $292.73 million 0.95 -$184.35 million ($6.09) -1.12

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and AngioDynamics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngioDynamics. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngioDynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of AngioDynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -308.51% -276.12% -199.83% AngioDynamics -83.95% -5.86% -4.17%

Summary

AngioDynamics beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders. It also fucuses on applications for other areas, such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium. Its thrombus management portfolio includes AlphaVac mechanical thrombectomy system, an emergent mechanical aspiration device that eliminates the need for perfusionist support; thrombolytic catheters that are used to deliver thrombolytic agents, which are drugs to dissolve blood clots in hemodialysis access grafts, arteries, veins, and surgical bypass grafts; and AngioVac venous drainage cannula and extracorporeal circuit, indicated for extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours including off-the-shelf pump, filter, and reinfusion cannula, to facilitate venous drainage as part of an extracorporeal bypass procedure. The company also offers NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, an alternative to traditional thermal ablation for the surgical ablation of soft tissue; and peripheral products, which includes angiographic catheters, and diagnostic and interventional guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits used during peripheral diagnostic and interventional procedures. In addition, it provides drainage catheters for multi-purpose/general, nephrostomy, and biliary drainage; micro-Access kits provides interventional physicians a smaller introducer system for minimally invasive procedures; VenaCure EVLT system that are used in endovascular laser procedures to treat superficial venous disease; and Solero MTA System includes solero microwave generator and the specially designed solero MW applicators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.