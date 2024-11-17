Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI) Short Interest Up 46.4% in October

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the October 15th total of 7,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 55.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jet.AI Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JTAI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 99,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,784. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90. Jet.AI has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $1,005.75.

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($56.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter.

Jet.AI Company Profile

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

