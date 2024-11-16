Short Interest in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Rises By 43.5%

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the October 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Price Performance
Shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund stock remained flat at $4.50 during trading hours on Friday. 35,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,556. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Abrdn Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%.
About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
