Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Update

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the October 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Cogna Educação stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,396. Cogna Educação has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

