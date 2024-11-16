Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Short Interest Update

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergreen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Evergreen by 132.3% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 718,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 409,280 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Evergreen by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 507,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,278 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evergreen during the third quarter worth $2,920,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Evergreen during the first quarter worth $2,835,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Evergreen during the second quarter worth $2,706,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergreen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVGR remained flat at $11.75 during trading hours on Friday. 27 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 million and a P/E ratio of 41.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. Evergreen has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $11.79.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen ( NASDAQ:EVGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

