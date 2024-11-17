Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Short Interest Update

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,700 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the October 15th total of 337,600 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 340,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IMNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Imunon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Imunon from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
Imunon Stock Down 3.7 %
Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imunon will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Imunon Company Profile
Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.
