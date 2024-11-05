Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Announces $0.22 Dividend

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2176 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMMVY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 81,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,199. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73. Wal-Mart de México has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.18 billion during the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

