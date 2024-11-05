Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Announces $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance
Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $45.75.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
