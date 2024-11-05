Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Announces $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

