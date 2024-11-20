Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$45.07 and last traded at C$45.07, with a volume of 7198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.10.

Separately, Cormark lowered shares of Tecsys from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Tecsys Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$668.51 million, a PE ratio of 451.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.04.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Tecsys had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of C$42.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.4600739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 320.00%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

