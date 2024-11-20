MTM Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 163.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 55,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,370 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in General Electric by 80.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 33.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric stock opened at $177.56 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $94.54 and a one year high of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.91.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In related news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

