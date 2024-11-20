Altman Advisors Inc. Takes $1.93 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.7% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,250,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $403.32 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $302.34 and a one year high of $421.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $401.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

