Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Primo Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRMB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 429,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,988. Primo Brands has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

About Primo Brands

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers.

