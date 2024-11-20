Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.94, but opened at $34.67. Chewy shares last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 1,510,506 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get Chewy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 183.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.