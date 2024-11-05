Barclays Cuts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $280.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho set a $290.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.40.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $12.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,959,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $178.19 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $4,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

