ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.19, but opened at $46.17. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $46.26, with a volume of 1,178,628 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 11.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 709,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 140,485 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

