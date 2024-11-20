Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $18.24 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 0.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.40. 229,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,573. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $153.51 and a 12 month high of $237.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

