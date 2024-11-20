AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lowered by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.2% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $165.98. 123,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,457,796. The stock has a market cap of $293.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.79 and its 200 day moving average is $181.10. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.65 and a 52-week high of $207.32.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $231.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $226.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.