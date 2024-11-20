Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.57. Lotus Technology shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 26,199 shares.

Lotus Technology Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.14.

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lotus Technology

About Lotus Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lotus Technology stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lotus Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:LOT Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

