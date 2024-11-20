Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.57. Lotus Technology shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 26,199 shares.
Lotus Technology Stock Up 3.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.14.
Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.03 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lotus Technology
About Lotus Technology
Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lotus Technology
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.