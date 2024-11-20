EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 203 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $11,392,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 33,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $497.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,002,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,993,930. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $382.66 and a 1 year high of $515.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.83.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

