First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 3,880 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.57.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.