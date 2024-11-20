Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $274.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $213.23 and a one year high of $279.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.