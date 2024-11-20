Insider Selling: Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) SVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $281,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,617.18. This trade represents a 11.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.47. 63,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,437. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 81.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 172.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 125.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

