Target’s (TGT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $195.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

Target stock traded down $33.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.38. 44,358,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Target has a 1-year low of $120.94 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.32.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 156.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

