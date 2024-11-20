Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.43, but opened at $82.73. Lantheus shares last traded at $84.93, with a volume of 569,625 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 184.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

