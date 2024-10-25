Peoples Bank OH Decreases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Peoples Bank OH cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB opened at $93.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.04. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.85 and a one year high of $96.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

