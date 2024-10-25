iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 2.5% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $21,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31,481.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 374,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,750,000 after purchasing an additional 373,685 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,855,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,405,000 after purchasing an additional 84,738 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 157,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,535,000 after acquiring an additional 63,454 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $280.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $283.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.78.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

