Raymond James Lowers Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HBM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HBM opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

About Hudbay Minerals



Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

