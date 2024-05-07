Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock Position Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,598 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.30% of Sealed Air worth $15,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $2,965,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 165,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,809,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $47.12.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SEE. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

View Our Latest Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.