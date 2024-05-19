13,393 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

