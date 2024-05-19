Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.620-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $167.3 billion-$168.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.5 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.370- EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.59.

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $64.65 on Friday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $520.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company's stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

