ELIS Price Tops $0.0404 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $8.08 million and $234.47 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04041581 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $234.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

