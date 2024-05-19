Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Up 5.5%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 3,510,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,144,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on URG shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.40 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Free Report ) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URG. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

