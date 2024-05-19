Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Robert W. Baird

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Spire Global from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Spire Global Stock Down 0.3 %

SPIR stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $240.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 66.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Global will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spire Global news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $66,859.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,255.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $142,762.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,654,890.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $66,859.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,255.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 267,197 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth $3,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 23.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 144,047 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 423,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 56,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 225.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 49,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

