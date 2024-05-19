Craig Hallum Reaffirms Buy Rating for Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CELC. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Celcuity Stock Performance

Shares of CELC opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.87. Celcuity has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 13.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Celcuity will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 60,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,583,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

