Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 3,114 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.2 %

BURL stock opened at $193.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.93. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.69.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

