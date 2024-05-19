Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $50.59. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

