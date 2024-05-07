Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Up 2.2 %

VST stock opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.02. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.64.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

