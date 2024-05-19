Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,574 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,092 shares of company stock worth $3,031,731. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

