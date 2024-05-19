Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after buying an additional 625,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,385,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $800,750,000 after acquiring an additional 311,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,477,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,145,000 after purchasing an additional 97,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $127.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.08 and a 200 day moving average of $124.38. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.