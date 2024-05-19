Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 259 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.90.

Shares of BLD opened at $404.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.20. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $199.31 and a 52-week high of $452.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

