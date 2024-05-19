Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Juniper Networks worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 6.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,052,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,043,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $208,479.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,265,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,770 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,970. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

