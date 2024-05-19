Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $112.88 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.