Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 5.7 %

TSN stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.