Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
HOLI stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
