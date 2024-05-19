Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

HOLI stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.