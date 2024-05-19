Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $391.0 million-$393.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.6 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.260-1.290 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Shares of DT stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

