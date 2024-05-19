Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $182.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.91. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

