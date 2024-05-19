Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.30

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 143500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Nova Leap Health Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of C$25.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 million. Nova Leap Health had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.0136917 EPS for the current year.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

