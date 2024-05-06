Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,933 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after buying an additional 7,218,653 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,237,000 after purchasing an additional 114,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,122,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,073,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,305,000 after buying an additional 799,429 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $114.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.17. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.