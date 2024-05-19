Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$10.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$11.91. The company has a market cap of C$6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$787.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.0898396 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.08 per share, with a total value of C$100,800.00. In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.08 per share, with a total value of C$100,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 2,970 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$31,482.00. Insiders acquired a total of 27,970 shares of company stock worth $292,082 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Free Report

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

